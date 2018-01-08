The Spurs were missing 4 regulars, including Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, while the Blazers were without Damian Lillard

Published 4:39 PM, January 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - In Portland, CJ McCollum flashed to the basket and floated in the game-winner with 5.9 seconds left as the Trail Blazers edged the San Antonio Spurs 111-110, on Sunday, January 7 (Monday Manila time).

LaMarcus Aldridge had a chance to answer for the Spurs, but his mid-range jump shot bounced off the back rim at the buzzer.

The Spurs were missing 4 regulars, including Tony Parker and All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who has a partial tear of a muscle in his left shoulder, according to San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

Portland were also short-handed, as point guard Damian Lillard was a late scratch with a calf injury.

The close contest featured 4 lead changes in the final 2:48.

Aldridge led the Spurs with 30 points and 40-year-old Argentinian veteran Manu Ginobili chipped in 26 to become the oldest player to score 20-plus points in back-to-back games.

In Phoenix, the Suns withstood a triple-double from NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points and forward TJ Warren added 23.

Phoenix also got a key contribution from 20-year-old Croatian Dragan Bender off the bench as he produced a career high of 20 points, including six three-pointers.

Westbrook posted his 14th triple-double of the season with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds but the Thunder never led after the first quarter.

In Dallas, the New York Knicks thwarted a late surge by the Mavericks to triumph 100-96, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 29 points and Jarrett Jack's 12 included a floater with 31.2 seconds left that broke a 94-94 tie and put the New York ahead for good.

The Knicks had led by 13 with 4:49 left to play only for the Mavs to roar back, but New York held on to claim just their fourth road win of the season.

"We weathered the storm," Jack said. "We had some hiccups throughout it, but for the most part we weathered the storm." – Rappler.com