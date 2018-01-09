Green says he would like to see a wholesale change in NBA officiating personnel

NEW YORK, USA – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday, January 8, for public criticism of officiating.

The league announced the punishment was imposed for comments made Saturday after the Warriors defeated the host Los Angeles Clippers 121-105.

Green told sports website The Athletic that NBA referees have gone too far and created a toxic relationship with players.

"It's bad," Green said. "It's horrible. It's really bad. I don't know why it is but I think it's ridiculous. It's ruining the game. It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should."

Green, who has been whistled for an NBA-high 11 technical fouls this season, said he feels officials have a bias against him. Green would face a one-game suspension if called for 16 technical fouls this season.

"A lot of it is personal," Green said. "When you give someone so much authority and they make it me against you, you can't overcome that."

"They can get a new crop (of referees), a whole new crop," Green said. "Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don't work that way."