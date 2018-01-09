Steph Curry leads the Warriors once again to their 5th straight win

Published 4:15 PM, January 09, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Reigning champion Golden State Warriors shook off an injury scare for superstar Stephen Curry to beat the Denver Nuggets 124-114 in Oakland, California.

Curry left the game briefly after a hard fall in the first quarter, but returned with his left knee taped to finish the game with 32 points on a 5-of-10 shooting from the 3-point range and 9-of-17 overall.

The hot shooting stalwart helped the Warriors rebuild their double-digit lead in the third quarter. The Warriors offense started to cool down midway in the fourth that saw Denver make 18-6 run to cut the lead back down to single digits with a minute and a half left in the game.

The Warriors still managed to close out the game in the final minute to seal the win.

Warriors forward Draymond Green scored 23 points with 10 assists and 5 rebounds and guard Klay Thompson chipped in 19 points as Golden State again coped admirably with the absence of Kevin Durant, who missed his 3rd straight game with a strained right calf.

Denver's Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. – Rappler.com