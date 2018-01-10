It’s an open secret that Drake is one of the most bandwagon sports fans ever highlighted by the media

MANILA, Philippines – One day after LeBron James was held to 10 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-99 annihilation of the Cleveland Cavaliers, renowned rapper Drake still found the time to represent LeBron by wearing his game-worn high school jersey. Thanks to the eagle eyes of Bleacher Report, people noticed that it wasn’t the only thing he was wearing.

Drake wearing a game-worn LeBron jersey...but does he have Steph and KD tattoos? (h/t @jovanbuha) https://t.co/9ZCt45o58d pic.twitter.com/SaReqd8eRN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2018

Yes, that man is the Toronto Raptors’ brand ambassador wearing a LeBron jersey while having number tattoos of Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

The 31-year old musician was born and raised in Toronto, so it makes sense for him to have a stock with his hometown team. But now, he resides in California, so here’s a picture of him in 2015 sitting courtside at a game between the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers…wearing a Detroit Pistons jacket.

It’s an open secret that Drake is one of the most bandwagon sports fans ever highlighted by the media and has been at the receiving end of constant criticism and jokes about it. Multiple media outlets like Time and Fox Sports have even made articles at length about his constant unapologetic support of whichever team seems to be having the most success at any given point in time.

In 2013, at the height of the Miami Heat’s championship run with James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Drake was seen attempting to enter the team’s locker room, only to be denied entry anyway.

But that didn’t stop him from representing his hometown at the following year’s All-Star Weekend, as seen here with Drake assisting would-be Slam Dunk Champion Terrence Ross in one of his dunks.

A few months later, however, LeBron James again sent shockwaves to the media world by returning home to the Cavaliers after a 4-year stint with Miami. Following the move, Drake stated in a press conference that he does not “team jump” but added that he would soon “watch games in Cleveland.”

As a true sign of friendship to James, Drake placed a $60000 bet…against the Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals, believing that the then-defending champion Warriors would again beat Cleveland. Of course, as we all know, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead, meaning Drake just blew $60000.

You get the picture.

Drake has yet to host a concert in the Philippines, but we’ll tailor-fit him a Ginebra jersey just in case.

