Thomas' chop connects with Wiggins' throat, earning him a flagrant two foul and an ejection

Published 1:02 PM, January 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas was fined $20,000 on Wednesday, January 10 following his ejection for a stiff-arm challenge on Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins, the NBA announced.

Thomas was tossed as the Cavs were mauled 127-99 by the Timberwolves on Monday when he flung an arm out at Wiggins in the third quarter.

The Cavs playmaker's chop connected with Wiggins' throat, earning him a flagrant two foul and an ejection.

Thomas later insisted he had not meant to strike Wiggins in the neck.

Meanwhile, the NBA said Miami Heat forward James Johnson and Toronto Raptors counterpart Serge Ibaka had been suspended for one game without pay for throwing punches at one another.

The two players came to blows during the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Raptors at Air Canada Centre on Tuesday.

The suspension means Johnson will miss Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Ibaka will serve his suspension on January 11, when the Raptors face Cleveland in Toronto.

The NBA has also fined the Raptors' DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and Miami's Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate scuffle at the end of the game. – Rappler.com