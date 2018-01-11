The best of Lou Williams career-high 50 PTS in the @LAClippers win in Oakland! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/yusYOb422f

The Warriors couldn't contain Williams as he shoots the lights out

Published 2:42 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Kevin Durant may have passed the 20,000 point mark but it was Lou Williams who had the performance of the night.

Williams went had a hot night, scoring a career-high 50 points on 16-of-17 shooting (including 8 3-pointers) in 35 minutes as the Clippers defeat the Warriors, 125-106, on Wednesday, January 10 (Thursday Manila time) at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Williams scored 27 of those points in the third quarter and becomes the first Clippers player to hit the half-century mark since Charles Smith in 1990.

"It was hard to stop him," Durant said of Williams. "His pull-up three is a cash shot. We were too loose on him and let him go where ever he wanted."

It was Williams' third time this season to go for at least 40 points, but Williams wasn't the only player with a date with history this night. Durant sank a jump shot with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter to reach the 20,000 point mark. The only player to reach that plateau at a younger age is LeBron James.

"He is one of the all-time greats," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr of Durant.

Durant finished with 40 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Warriors, who were without star players Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry was ruled out due to an aggravated ankle injury while Thompson sat out to rest. The win was the Clippers' first against the Warriors after 12 straight defeats to the defending champions. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com