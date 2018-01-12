'Sometimes during a game my emotions can lead to bad reactions and I’m not proud of that,' says Ibaka

Published 8:19 AM, January 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - Toronto forward Serge Ibaka, suspended for Thursday's key Eastern Conference clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers, offered an apology to the Raptors and their fans.

"Sometimes during a game my emotions can lead to bad reactions and I’m not proud of that," Ibaka wrote on his Twitter feed. "This is why I want to apologize to the Raptors organization, the fans, the staff and my teammates for my suspension."

The Congolese-born Spaniard was suspended for one game by the NBA after trading punches with Miami Heat forward James Johnson in a game on Tuesday.

That means the Raptors will be without Ibaka and his averages of 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers, who are chasing Toronto for second place in the East.

It's not the first time an outburst has cost Ibaka playing time this season. The Raptors suspended him for one game in December after he was involved in an altercation with a team staff member. – Rappler.com