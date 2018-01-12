'If guys have agendas, we've got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way,' says coach Tyronn Lue

Published 5:13 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - LeBron James was not a happy camper during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ destruction at the hands of playoff rival Toronto Raptors, 133-99, Thursday night. (Friday Manila time)

In the video posted below by Bleacher Report, the 3-time NBA Champion could be seen visibly upset and arguing with an assistant coach during a timeout as Hall of Famer Reggie Miller tried to make sense of things in the broadcast.

James finished with 26 points, 5 rebounds and an uncharacteristic one lone assist, which is clearly a sign of how out-of-sync the team was throughout the night. For the first time in his career, the 14-time All-Star lost back-to-back games by 25 or more points, with this latest loss coming against a team without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

Raptors superstar DeMar DeRozan also only had 13 points as most of the damage came off the bench. Fred VanVleet notched a team-high 22 points while Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Jakob Poeltl had 16, 14 and 12 points, respectively. Poeltl also added 12 boards for the double-double finish.

Despite head coach Tyronn Lue holding an in-depth film session addressing defensive lapses on Wednesday after the 127-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavaliers still gave up 127+ points for the second straight game to a bunch of role players.

James addressed the media after the game, saying that the team should be more accountable.

"We all got to be accountable for our actions, accountable for how well we play, how we play, how hard we play, and what we do for one another," he told ESPN. He also clarified his lashing out on the bench as seen in the video.

"That was just us trying to figure it out," he said. "It's not for everybody. We came here and talked about it, and that's what happens at times. Family is not always about a bed of roses."

Coach Lue, meanwhile, had a different perspective of their 7th loss in 10 games.

"We've got to be better, we know that," he said. "But until we play better defensively, I think offensively sharing the basketball, everyone on the same page - and if guys have agendas, we've got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way."

This “agendas” remark puzzled team vets James and Kevin Love, both of whom were instrumental to the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2016.

"I mean, I would hope not," James said. "I don't [have an agenda]. At this point, three and a half, four years in this thing, I hope not. I don't know. I don't have one. I just want to win. I just like playing ball the right way, getting guys involved and winning the game also. I don't."

"It's my 10th year," Love said. "We've got a lot of vets on this team. If there are agendas, I don't see it. But I'm sure whoever he's speaking of or speaking to with that, he'll address it, as we usually do. So, I don't know."

Right now, Cleveland will just have to address these internal issues at a later time as they have another game tomorrow against the 8th-seeded Indiana Pacers to close out their forgettable 3-game road trip. – Rappler.com