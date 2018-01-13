Hood is fined $35,000 for slapping a cell phone out of a fan's hand

Published 1:29 PM, January 13, 2018

NEW YORK, USA - Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday, January 12 for slapping a cell phone out of a spectator's hand while exiting the court after being ejected Wednesday.

The incident took place at Washington after Hood was ejected for his second technical foul of the game with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter of Utah's 107-104 victory over the Washington Wizards.

As Hood was walking past a fan seated in the front row, he reached out his right hand and smacked a cell phone out of the man's right hand.

Hood is averaging 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Jazz, who at 17-24 are 10th in the Western Conference, 3 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff position. – Rappler.com