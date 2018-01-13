With Steph Curry out, the Warriors focused on defense to clamp down on the Bucks

Published 2:40 PM, January 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Draymond Green added 21 and the Golden State Warriors defeated the host Milwaukee 108-94 on Friday, January 12 (Saturday Manila time).

The Warriors, who were without injured star Stephen Curry, clamped down on defense against the Bucks.

"It definitely wasn't easy," said Durant of the Warriors' 11th consecutive road victory. "They played tough. They were physical with us all night. We were patient and slowed it down a bit."

Durant had 17 first-half points to help Golden State build its 63-49 halftime lead. With Curry out, the Warriors focused on tight defense and making quick passes.

"We missed Steph tonight. It is a good win on the road," Durant said.

For the last 6 games, the team's defense was "not where we want it to be," he said.

"Tonight, we held them to 42 percent shooting offensively and we moved the ball."

"So that is the formula for us and it is hard to do it every night but we have got to dig down deep and do it."

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points to lead the Bucks. – Rappler.com