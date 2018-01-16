Ben Simmons says there was no confrontation between him and Kyle Lowry after their ejection

Published 10:40 AM, January 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons brushed off a clash with Toronto Raptors ace Kyle Lowry after the two players were ejected in the Sixers 117-111 win on Monday, January 15.

Simmons and Lowry were tossed with just under 7 seconds left on the clock after clashing in mid-court, the last of several confrontations between the two during the testy game.

As they left the court, Lowry gestured angrily at Simmons, appearing to invite him to continue the exchange in the player's tunnel.

Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons appear to motion to each other to meet in hallway after double ejection pic.twitter.com/Ga7vi0zrkL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2018

But Simmons played down the fracas after the win, saying no confrontation between the two had taken place.

"We got the win, that's all I'm really worried about," said Simmons, who had 12 points and 4 assists.

The 21-year-old Australian rookie added that he would not back down against opponents attempting to intimidate him.

"I don't know if they're trying to test me or see how I am on court, but I won't play around," Simmons said. "I'm not going to take no shit from anybody."

Simmons meanwhile said he was at loss to explain what might have triggered the spat.

"Maybe frustration that they're down, about to lose," he said.

Earlier, Joel Embiid had starred for Philadelphia in a win which took the Sixers to 20-20 for the season.

Embiid scored 34 points with 11 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the scoring for Philadelphia.

DeMar DeRozan top-scored for Toronto with 24 points while Lowry was restricted to 13. – Rappler.com