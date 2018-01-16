The two teams don't seem to like each other very much

Published 5:58 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul's return to Staples Center did not receive a very warm welcome.

Paul managed to finish the game with 19 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, but the Rockets were overpowered by the Clippers, 113-102, on Monday, January 15 (January 16, Manila time) at Staples Center.

With James Harden sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Paul has mainly been putting up the numbers for Houston Rockets during their 3-game winning streak prior to the match.

The highlights of the game, however, turned out to be the eventful 4th quarter that added fire to the loss. Trevor Ariza was ejected after yelling at Austin Rivers and the Clippers bench. Blake Griffin's ejection followed for charging at Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and exchanging expletives with him, picking up his second techinical foul in the last 3:34 of the game.

Rockets-Clippers is getting heated pic.twitter.com/kkU4AAiGY7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2018

The heat between the teams did not cool down on the court as reports said that Paul led the charge for Rockets players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green to push into the Clippers locker room through the backdoor. The away team were reported calling out Rivers and Griffin, but security managed to escort the Rockets out before anything escalated.

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Rockets players were clamoring for Blake Griffin too, league sources said. Chris Paul also entered with other Rockers players through a backstory that connects team dressing rooms. https://t.co/BRgyHe1WgL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Chaos continued within the visiting team as there were also reports of a fight in the Rockets' locker room.

There is a fight in the Rockets locker room. Security guards called for extra security to run inside. — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 16, 2018

The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet again on February 28. – Rappler.com