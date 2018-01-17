"I mean, it's frustrating being out there feeling like you playing 5-on-8."

Published 9:09 AM, January 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Toronto Raptors forward DeMar DeRozan has been fined $15,000 (12,200 euros) for criticizing the officiating during his team's loss to the Golden State Warriors at the weekend, the NBA said on Monday, January 15.

A frustrated DeRozan let rip at officials after the Raptors lost a thriller 127-125 on Saturday, complaining that the Warriors had received more decisions in their favor.

"I mean, it's frustrating being out there feeling like you playing 5-on-8," DeRozan said after the game at the Air Canada Centre.

"It's just what it feel like. Period. Some of them calls was terrible. Period."

The Raptors are second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 29-13 record, trailing leaders Boston who are at 34-10. – Rappler.com