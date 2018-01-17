The Magic has the worst record in the Eastern Conference

Published 1:07 PM, January 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Evan Fournier starred for the Orlando Magic in a 108-102 upset of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

The Magic went into the contest languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference with the worst record in the division.

But a career-high scoring display from France's Fournier, who finished with 32 points, helped the Magic stun the Timberwolves, who have the third best record in the Western Conference at 29-17.

DJ Augustin posted 18 points from the bench on a night when 6 Magic players cracked double digits.

Aaaron Gordon had 14 points while Bismack Biyombo produced a towering defensive display with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks.

"It feels good, especially against a very good team," Fournier said of his display. "They were playing really well before us. It's a good win. Defensively we did the job."

Jimmy Butler led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 28 points while Taj Gibson chipped in with 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns 15. – Rappler.com