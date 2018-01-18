The Splash Brothers let it rain from deep, combining for 13 3-pointers between them

January 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA - Klay Thompson scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 30 to spark defending NBA champion Golden State over Chicago 119-112 Wednesday, January 17 (Thursday Manila time), giving the Warriors a club record-matching 14th consecutive road victory.

Thompson and Curry, nicknamed "The Splash Brothers," overwhelmed from 3-point range, with Thompson sinking 7 3-pointers and Curry adding 6, while Kevin Durant had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

"Every night we come out it's a different guy," Thompson said.

The Warriors outscored Chicago 32-12 in the third quarter to pull away, the Bulls being led by reserve Nikola Mirotic's 24 points.

Golden State improved to a league-best 37-9 and moved two road wins shy of matching the all-time NBA record away win streak of 16 games, set by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1971-72 season as part of their overall record 33-game win streak.

"It's not about records," Durant said. "We just want to play good every day. We want to keep getting better, build better habits."

The Warriors could set a club record with a 15th consecutive road victory on Saturday at Houston, could match the NBA road win streak record of 16 games on January 30 at Utah and possibly break that mark on February 2 at Sacramento.

"Winning on the road is great," Curry said. "You see opposing arenas empty out pretty quick."

But not all the news from Chicago was good for the Warriors. Rookie Jordan Bell was taken off in a wheelchair with what was later diagnosed as a sprained left ankle. X-rays were negative from more severe damage but a full diagnosis will not be made until an MRI exam Thursday.

Chicago's Kris Dunn, averaging 13.6 points a game, chipped and dislocated two teeth with a face-first fall late in the fourth quarter. He was to undergo further evaluation Thursday. – Rappler.com