Carmelo Anthony adds 27 points while Westbrook contributes 19 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists

Published 3:13 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Carmelo Anthony scored 27 points while New Zealand center Steven Adams added 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 114-90 on Wednesday, January 17 (Thursday Manila time).

Russell Westbook added 19 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Thunder, who improved to 25-20.

"We need to just stay disciplined. That's what makes us win games," Adams said. "We've got to focus on what gets us in that spot in the first place."

Adams, a 24-year-old 7-footer, says he has found the best way to support superstars Westbrook, Anthony and Paul George, who had 13 points, is to simply play his own game inside.

"It's just finding ways you can help out the team," Adams said. "You don't have to be a stat guy. It will come back to you. These guys are great. The more you help them the more it comes back to you."

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 21 points to lead seven double-figure scorers while Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds in Charlotte's 133-109 home win over Washington.

Spurs avoid 'Deep kimchi'

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points to power the San Antonio Spurs over host Brooklyn 100-95.

Australia's Patty Mills had 25 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting and Spaniard Pau Gasol had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who are without Kawhi Leonard indefinitely due to a quadriceps injury.

"LA (Aldridge) is the reason we have kept such a good record with Kawhi and Tony (Parker) out," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We'd be in deep kimchi if he weren't playing the way he is."

Kent Bazemore's jumper with 3.6 seconds remaining, the last of his team-high 20 points, gave Atlanta a 94-93 victory over visiting New Orleans.

Delon Wright sank two clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining to lift Toronto over Detroit 96-91.

Hassan Whiteside's 27 points and 13 rebounds led Miami over host Milwaukee 106-101 while Memphis downed New York 105-99 behind 23 points and 10 assists from Tyreke Evans.

Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over visiting Denver 109-104 and Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points to lead Utah over host Sacramento 120-105. – Rappler.com