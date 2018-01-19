Isaiah Thomas sinks two clutch free throws with 11 seconds remaining to earn the win

Published 3:03 PM, January 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA - Isaiah Thomas made two clutch free throws with 11 seconds remaining as the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 23-point lead but managed to hold on for a 104-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, January 19 (Friday Manila time).

Cleveland's James finished with 16 points and now needs 25 to become the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. He'll likely reach the milestone on Saturday when Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City.

James committed 6 turnovers and went two-of-8 from the free-throw line on Thursday for Cleveland who earned just their fourth win in their last 13 games. Thomas finished with 21 points.

"We know we’ve been struggling as of late," James said. "We’re just trying to figure out how we can put two halves together.

"We’ve got to keep pushing, keep watching film and seeing ways we can be better."

Cleveland guard Derrick Rose returned after missing more than two months with ankle injuries and scored 9 points in 13 minutes. – Rappler.com