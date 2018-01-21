The Golden State Warriors snaps their 14-game road winning streak

Published 3:34 PM, January 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Houston Rockets ended the Golden State Warriors' 14-game road winning streak Saturday, January 20, thwarting the NBA champions' comeback bid in an impressive 116-108 victory.

Chris Paul scored 33 points and James Harden cemented his return from injury with 22 for the Rockets, who also saw Clint Capela, Luc Mbah a Moute and PJ Tucker score in double figures.

The Rockets out-rebounded Golden State 46-33 and led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter en route to the win in a marquee match up of the two highest-scoring teams in the league.

"We had to get this win," said Harden, who was supposed to be limited to less than 30 minutes of action in his second game back from a hamstring injury but played more than 34.

His step-back 3-pointer with 1:10 left to play in the 4th helped sound the death knell, stretching the Rockets' lead back to 6 points.

The Rockets, second in the Western Conference, improved to 17-0 this season when Harden, Paul and Capela are all active.

Although they battled back to lead by as many as 4 points in a 4th quarter that saw 6 lead changes, the Warriors were ultimately undone by 19 turnovers.

Forward Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 26 points and Draymond Green added 21 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Stephen Curry connected on just six of 20 shots from the field en route to 19 points and Klay Thompson scored just 8 points, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it was the turnovers and defensive lapses that cost the game.

"Shots go in or shots don't, but you can control turnovers," Kerr said. "And out of the 19 turnovers, it didn't feel like many of them were forced by the defense. It seemed like we were in a rush and too frantic." – Rappler.com