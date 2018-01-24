Golden State is the first team to have a record-tying 4 all-stars in consecutive years.

Published 1:35 PM, January 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis and Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns have been named to their first all-star game as part of a group of 14 reserves chosen Tuesday, January 23.

Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also earned spots as 7 additional players from each conference were announced by the league.

Reigning most valuable player Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Boston's Al Horford, Minnesota's Jimmy Butler, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Indiana's Victor Oladipo, Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Portland's Damian Lillard rounded out the all-star reserves, who were selected by the NBA's head coaches.

The NBA has made changes to the format of the 2018 game. LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the leading vote-getters from each conference, were named team captains and will select rosters for their respective teams from the pool of players.

In the past the league has used an East versus West format. Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins make up the group of starters James and Curry will select from.

Notably absent from the list of reserves is Chris Paul and Paul George. Some players, like Lou Williams and Andre Drummond, felt snubbed and took the Twitter to express their dismay at not being picked.

"It's outrageous in my opinion," said Westbrook of George not making the team. "I don't know who else made the team but you got four people from one team. Guys complaining about getting snubbed. But guys that deserve it should be in."

The all-star game will take place February 18 from Staples Centre arena in Los Angeles. – Rappler.com