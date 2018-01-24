The Cleveland Cavaliers skid to their 10th loss in 13 games

Published 6:49 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cleveland Cavaliers are, to put it lightly, a wreck. Even LeBron James’ huge 30,000-career point night in San Antonio was marred, as the Cavs lost 114-102 – their 10th loss in the last 13 games.

In the midst of this chaos, the team held a meeting after their horrific 148-124 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder which reportedly got heated, and new reports have shown that it was the Cavs’ new chief point guard, Isaiah Thomas, who led the dressing down of fellow star Kevin Love.

According to a report from top NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, multiple players accused Love of faking the illness that forced him to leave Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City early. He only played 3 minutes before excusing himself from the shellacking his team endured afterwards.

Per the New York Daily News:

“With the Feb. 8 trading deadline looming, the next 3 weeks will be fascinating, starting with the dead-man-walking Cavs, who were described by one person close to the team as being in "utter chaos." ESPN reported that during a team meeting Kevin Love became yet again the convenient scapegoat. A source told The News that Isaiah Thomas led the charge against Love, who turned up ill for Saturday's embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City and went home after playing just 3 minutes.”

CBS Sports reported that the move apparently didn’t rub off Thomas the right way, given how he played through a hip injury and the death of her sister right before the start of the playoffs.

Team captain LeBron James opted to stay quiet on the issue:

LeBron said "I don't want to talk about it" three times when asked about #Cavs meeting on Monday. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 23, 2018

Since officially debuting for Cleveland last week, Thomas is slowly being put up to speed, averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists on just 39% shooting so far. Meanwhile, Love has just been named as an East All-Star reserve with averages of 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds on a 46% clip. The Cavaliers are a floundering 27-19 in the conference – still good for 3rd place but also just 4 games away from being out of playoff contention. – Rappler.com