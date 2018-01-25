Embiid could play alongside Simmons on the World team against the United States in the game for first- and second-year players

Published 10:34 AM, January 25, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Philadelphia 76ers duo Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were named Wednesday, January 24, for the NBA's Rising Stars game, part of All-Star weekend on February.

Cameroon's Embiid, already tabbed as an All-Star Game starter, could play alongside Australia's Simmons on the World team against the United States in the game for first- and second-year players.

Their Philadelphia team-mate Dario Saric of Croatia was also selected.

Saric played in last year's Rising Stars game as a rookie and scored 17 points. He's excited to return.

"It's an honor to be a part of All-Star weekend and to participate in something like that," Saric said. "What can I say? I'm just happy."

The rest of the World roster includes Bogdan Bogdanovic (Kings), Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies), Buddy Hield (Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Bulls), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Frank Ntilikina (Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers).

The Los Angeles Lakers have a strong presence on the US with rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma both selected along with Brandon Ingram.

The US squad also includes Malcolm Brogdon (Bucks), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), John Collins (Hawks), Kris Dunn (Bulls), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Dennis Smith Jr. (Mavericks) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics). – Rappler.com