Published 9:48 AM, January 27, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – NBA referees will have enhanced conflict management training and greater monitoring and oversight from top league referee executives in a bid to reduce issues between players and officials, the league announced on Friday, January 26.

The move to improve the on-court working relationship between NBA players and referees comes in the wake of several incidents involving top players and long-time referees.

"As a league, we take great pride in standing for the best things about sports: competition, teamwork, respect, sportsmanship, diversity and inclusion," the NBA's president of league operations Byron Spruell said.

"Recently we have seen instances in which we have not lived up to our own collective standards with regard to sportsmanship. It is important for us to place a renewed emphasis on proper communication and respect to make sure we are meeting the standards expected from all members of the NBA family."

Michelle Johnson, the NBA senior vice president and head of referee operations, and NBA vice president and head of referee development and training Monty McCutchen will oversee the program.

Johnson and McCutchen will conduct enhanced training for NBA referees on conflict resolution as the league's referee operations department expands its rules education initiative for coaches, players and team personnel to ensure clarity of interpretation of the rules.

League officials aim to better monitor on-court interactions of coaches, players and referees to ensure referee decorum meets league standards. When needed, the officiating advisory council will engage all parties to find common ground.

Johnson, McCutchen and their staffs will meet with all 30 NBA clubs, starting before next month's NBA All-Star Game break, to discuss rules interpretations, on-court conduct and referee expectations.

The NBA will re-emphasize its "Respect for the Game" rules with referees, coaches and players to ensure consistent enforcement of those violations.

After this season, the NBA will reassess expected professional standards of coaches, players and referees and penalties associated with falling short of those standards. – Rappler.com