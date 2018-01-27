DeMarcus Cousins records a triple-double in New Orleans Pelicans' match against the Houston Rockets before being escorted out of the court by his team mates

Published 3:27 PM, January 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New Orleans Pelicans star player DeMarcus Cousins is reported to be suffering from a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, as told to ESPN on Friday, January 26 (Saturday Manila time).

The injury was said to have stemmed from his bad landing in the last 15 seconds of the game against the Houston Rockets, where the Pelicans won 115-113 on Friday night.

"Cousins suffered the noncontact injury when he attempted to rebound his own missed free throw by poking the ball away from Houston's Trevor Ariza. After landing hard on his left leg, Cousins hopped a couple of times on his right foot and then collapsed to the court when he attempted to put pressure on his left foot again," read the report by ESPN.

Cousins recorded a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists before his team mates assisted him out of the court.

On Monday, January 22 (Tuesday, Manila time), the injured Pelicans star attained a historic 40-20-10 triple double in an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls. (READ: Cousins carries Pelicans with historic triple-double)

Cousins was averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season.

The loss of Cousins would be a big blow to the Pelicans, who were able to win 7 out of their 8 games and climbed to 6th place of the Western Conference standings.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was in a somber mood after the game.

"We're scared about it," Gentry said. "I feel horrible for him."

Gentry noted "the improvements in all areas that he's made on and off the court," and said Cousins is "a guy that's trying to better himself." The coach expressed hope the injury is not severe, "but when it's an Achilles, you just never know."

A torn Achilles tendon is a serious injury that stretches from the bones of the ankle to the calf muscles, usually caused by abrupt actions of pivoting, speeding up, and slowing down. Cousins is scheduled to undergo an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Cousins was also poised to be included in the Team LeBron roster along with team mate Anthony Davis in the NBA 2018 All Star weekend beginning February 18 (February 19, Manila time). Due to the season-ending injury, Cousins will be replaced by a reserve from the Western Conference.

All-Star Captain LeBron James and other notable NBA players wished Cousins "Boogie" a speedy recovery.

Players from around the league are sending their prayers to Boogie pic.twitter.com/EoXrmqowUd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2018

Elsewhere, LeBron James recorded the 63rd triple-double of his brilliant career and JR Smith scored 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers breathed some life into their offense with a 115-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James finished with 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds as Cleveland won for just the 4th time in 11 games. James also had 11 turnovers.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Brooklyn Nets 116-91. Antetokounmpo returned after sitting out two games because of a right knee injury.

In San Antonio, Australian Ben Simmons scored 21 points, Joel Embiid had 18 points and 14 rebounds, as the Philadelphia 76ers held the San Antonio Spurs to a season-low point total with a 97-78 victory.

Philadelphia also snapped a 13-game losing streak in San Antonio. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com