Anthony joins the ranks of Dirk Dowitzki and LeBron James in hitting a 25,000 career-point mark

Published 11:41 AM, January 28, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Carmelo Anthony became the 21st player in NBA history to reach the 25,000 career-point mark by scoring 21 points Saturday, January 27, in Oklahoma City's 121-108 win over Detroit.

Russell Westbrook had a triple double – scoring a game-high 31 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists – while Paul George added 26 as the Thunder improved to 29-20 on Anthony's breakthrough night.

The 33-year-old forward, in his 15th NBA campaign, was 17 points shy of the milestone entering the contest. He matched and passed the 25,000 mark with two free throws 3:30 into the 3rd quarter.

The only other active players above 25,000 points are German star Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers playmaker LeBron James – who congratulated his long-time USA national teammate.

"25K large!!!!! Congrats my brother @carmeloanthony," James tweeted.

– Rappler.com