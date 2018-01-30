The Clippers will receive guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, centre Boban Marjanovic and a first and second round pick

Published 10:34 AM, January 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-player deal that features a package of NBA players and draft picks, the US media reported Monday, January 29

Griffin, who spent his entire career with the Clippers, goes to Detroit along with guard Willie Green, forward Brice Johnson and a second round pick, US television broadcaster ESPN reported.

The Clippers will receive guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, centre Boban Marjanovic and a first and second round pick.

The deal comes as a surprise because Griffin signed a 5-year contract in the offseason to stay with the Clippers. The Clippers are 9th place in the Western Conference with a record of 25-24.

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season. – Rappler.com