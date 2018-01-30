The Nuggets miss their chance for a win as Will Barton's long attempt from 3-point range was late and wide

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyrie Irving delivered 27 points and Jaylen Brown rattled in a clutch 3-pointer with 34 seconds left as the Boston Celtics edged the Denver Nuggets 111-110 in their homecourt.

Irving scored 10 points in the 4th quarter and shot 11-of-17 from the field overall for the Celtics, who won their second game in their last 7.

Jayson Tatum added 20 points and Marcus Morris came off the bench to score 14.

Brown's 3-pointer from the left corner turned out to be the game-winning shot.

Denver had a chance to win in dramatic fashion at the end but Will Barton's long attempt from 3-point range was late and wide.

"They put us in some tough spots and I thought our guys battled," said Boston coach Brad Stevens. "We missed some good opportunities on offence. But we found a way."

Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Barton scored 19, Gary Harris 15 and Jamal Murray 14.

Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 8 rebounds before he left with a leg injury in the 4th.

The Celtics beat Denver for the second time this season, also winning 124-118 on December 13. – Rappler.com