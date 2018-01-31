Bradley Beal holds down Russell Westbrook to only 13 points

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Washington Wizards, who learned they have lost all-star guard John Wall for a significant period of time, snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's 8-game winning streak with a 102-96 win on Tuesday, January 30.

The Wizards announced earlier Tuesday that Wall would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Wall, picked for his 5th all-star game last week, is second on the Wizards in scoring, averaging 19.4 points, and is second in the league with 9.3 assists per game.

In July, he agreed to a $170 million, 4-year contract extension.

Bradley Beal had 21 points and 9 assists for Washington, who held Thunder star Russell Westbrook to just 13 points. Westbrook finished with 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 7 turnovers and made only 5-of-18 shots.

Paul George had 28 points for Oklahoma City, but none in the 4th quarter while Carmelo Anthony missed 3 shots in the final 30 seconds.

The Wizards started Tomas Satoransky in Wall's place. The Czech point guard finished with 4 points and 6 assists.

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry overcame a slow start as the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104.

DeRozan finished with 23 points and 8 assists and Lowry scored 15 with 9 assists as Toronto improved to 34-15 on the season. Centre Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, for the Timberwolves who lost their 14th consecutive game at Air Canada Center arena. Canadian Andrew Wiggins scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who was playing a day after the birth of his child, finished the game with 10 points.

The Raptors were without 6th man CJ Miles who has a right knee injury.

In Detroit, the Piston's got ready to welcome new acquisition Blake Griffin into the fold by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-114.

The Pistons acquired the 5-time all-star in a multi-player trade on Tuesday and is expected to join his new team soon. – Rappler.com