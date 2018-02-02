Reactions to this report have largely been negative, as this would mean that the defending champ Golden State would boast a 4-All Star starting lineup that houses 7 of the last 9 MVP Awards

Published 6:20 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you thought Kevin Durant signing with the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA, then you’ve seen nothing yet.

According to Chris B. Haynes of ESPN, the current NBA Champions have entered the fray in trying to woo 4-time MVP LeBron James to sign with them if and when he turns down his 1-year, $35.6 million player option next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per the ESPN report, James apparently “would listen” to a pitch by the Warriors if ever they manage to create salary cap space. With a league-high annual payroll of $135 million to accommodate the “supermax” contract of Stephen Curry, the Warriors have to move a lot of players in order for this scenario to even be legal. This would include a sign-and-trade with Cleveland to send James to the Warriors in exchange for Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, according to Bleacher Report.

Reactions to this report have largely been negative, as this would mean that Golden State, already the defending champions, would boast a 4-All Star starting lineup that houses 7 of the last 9 MVP Awards. ESPN analyst and polarizing internet figure Stephen A. Smith had some choice words for James regarding this development:

“If you even think about going to the Golden State Warriors, your legacy is tarnished forever. There’s no other way around it.”

“No matter how great Kevin Durant is – and he is phenomenal – it doesn’t take away from the fact that at the time he left [Oklahoma City], it was the weakest move that I’d ever seen by a superstar,” he went on. “If LeBron goes to the Warriors, nothing, and I do mean nothing, will eclipse that in terms of weakness by a superstar. Absolutely, positively nothing.”

However, Smith also clarified beforehand that the story is coming "strictly" from the Warriors—not from James or anyone in his camp—because they are "an ultra-aggressive franchise."

James is currently playing in his 15th season in the league and in his 2nd stint with the Cavaliers. He is averaging 26.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and is still firmly entrenched in the MVP conversation along with Durant and James Harden.

While the 3-time champ is still performing up to his usual individual standards, his team is not doing so well – losing 7 of their last 10 games and barely holding on to the 3rd seed in an already weakened Eastern Conference. They recently held a closed-door, but much-publicized team meeting, in which their new point-guard Isaiah Thomas reportedly blamed injured star Kevin Love for faking an illness before their 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. – Rappler.com