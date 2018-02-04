The Cavs continue their humiliation against top NBA teams after their Christmas Day meeting with the Golden State Warriors

Published 3:08 PM, February 04, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Chris Paul finished with 22 points and 11 assists as the Houston Rockets became the latest team to pummel LeBron James' struggling Cleveland Cavaliers with a 120-88 win on Saturday, February 3.

The Rockets did it without a big night from James Harden who finished with 16 points, while on the other side James had just 11 points and didn't play at all in the 4th quarter with the game out of reach.

Harden has been averaging 31 points a game this season for the Rockets, who won their 4th consecutive game and their 11th in their last 13.

Since losing at Golden State on Christmas Day, Cleveland have been humiliated in several matchups against top level NBA clubs. They lost by 28 at Minnesota, 34 in Toronto, 24 at home to Oklahoma City and now by 32 to the Rockets.

The Cavaliers looked nothing like the team that has made it to the last 3 NBA finals. The defending Eastern Conference champs played their second game without injured all-star forward Kevin Love, who suffered a broken left hand earlier this week and could be out for two months.

Isaiah Thomas scored 12 for Cleveland, who have lost 12 of 18 and don't seem to have any answers on the floor for what ails them. – Rappler.com