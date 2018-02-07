New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis tears his ALC in his left knee

NEW YORK, USA – New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis suffered a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday in his team's 103-89 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porzingis fell to the court and clutched his left knee in agony as he landed after a dunk in the second quarter.

He played no further part in the game and an MRI scan later confirmed he had torn ligaments in his left knee, the Knicks said.

"An MRI confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee," the club said.

The popular Latvian star was averaging just under 23 points per game this year, with 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

He had been due to play in the All-Star game later this month for LeBron James' team.

James was among several players to send words of support to Porzingis after the injury.

"Was hoping for the best news when I saw the play after the game," James wrote on Twitter. "Best wishes and have a speedy healthy recovery."

Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan added: "Damn, hate to see that happen to @kporzee. He's having an amazing year! Come back stronger and better brother."

