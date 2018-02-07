The crowd bombards Harden with chants of 'M-V-P'

Published 4:29 PM, February 07, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Rockets star Harden brought up 15,000 career points on as Houston swept to a 123-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets to maintain pressure on Golden State at the top of the Western Conference.

Blessed to do what I love everyday. Respect ya passion! #LockediN pic.twitter.com/pMMzuqGszk — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 7, 2018

Harden finished with 36 points as the Rockets bagged a 5th straight victory to improve to 39-13, two wins back from the Warriors.

Chris Paul had 25 points, with Clint Capela adding 18 and Gerald Green contributing 16 points from the bench.

Harden was bombarded with chants "M-V-P!" during the game but said afterwards he was not thinking about personal honors.

#Rockets are now 39-13, the best record in franchise history through 52 games! #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/3WbBbxM3sW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 7, 2018

"Just want to win, and put ourselves in the best position that we can for post-season and then we'll take it from there," Harden said.

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 23 points as the Raptors closed to within two games of the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 111-91 victory.

Raptors ace Lowry made 8 rebounds with 4 assists while C.J. Miles came off the bench to score 20 points in 15 minutes on court.

DeMar DeRozan had 15 points, with 6 assists and 3 rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Celtics on his return from injury.

Irving later shouldered blame for the loss.

"As one of the veterans on this team, I've got to be better than that," he said.

"This one is on me. Kind of just taking responsibility and trying to be better going forward."

The Raptors' win puts Toronto at 37-16, second overall in the East. Boston remain in top spot on 39-16.