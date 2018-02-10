Portland wins two of their last 5 games

Published 3:52 PM, February 10, 2018

SACRAMENTO, USA – Damian Lillard scored 50 points in just 3 quarters of action as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 118-100 on Friday, February 9.

The all-star point guard did not play at all in the final quarter after reaching 50 points late in the 3rd quarter.

He scored 22 points in the 3rd and shot 16-of-26 overall, including 8 from beyond the arc. He was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Maurice Harkless added 15 points, CJ McCollum scored 13 and Ed Davis had 5 points and 14 rebounds for Portland, which made 15 3-pointers.

Lillard, Portland's lone NBA all-star this season, scored 15 points during a 17-0 run that closed out the 3rd quarter and put the Blazers in front 92-74.

Portland has now won two of their last 5 games. – Rappler.com