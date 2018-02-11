The Pelicans win the game despite blowing a 28-point lead in the 3rd quarter

Published 2:41 PM, February 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Anthony Davis scored 44 points and Rajon Rondo had a triple double as the New Orleans Pelicans ended a 3-game losing streak with a 138-128 double overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pelicans won despite blowing a 28-point lead in the 3rd quarter to the Nets on Saturday, February 10, in front of a crowd of 16,500 at the Barclays Center arena.

Davis added 17 rebounds and Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

"We just wanted to keep fighting, doing what we did to get the lead," said Davis.

Allen Crabbe made 8 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who appeared sluggish in the first half which put them in a deep hole. They then launched a furious rally in regulation which finished with Crabbe's 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to send the game into the first overtime.

Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench to score 21 points and 9 assists.

"Obviously, we didn't play like us," Crabbe said. "So, coach didn't even come in and yell at us. He said you figure it out and get it together." – Rappler.com