NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp mentors top high school prospects

Published 4:08 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As part of the annual NBA All-Star Weekend's festivities, All-Stars Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat and Al Horford of the Boston Celtics are set to coach in the 4th annual Basketball Without Borders Global Camp from Feb. 17-19.

Along with other players like Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and the Brooklyn Nets' Timofey Mozgov, the two All-Star reserves are slated to mentor top high school prospects from 36 countries around the world as part of the NBA's Global Reach program.

Sessions by Dragic and Horford will be held at the Los Angeles Lakers' practice facility.

The players will also be joined by a slew of legends such as NBA Global Ambassador and defensive legend Dikembe Mutombo and former international players like Adonal Foyle, Tiago Splitter and Ronny Turiaf.

In addition, NBA Communications reports that for the first time in BWB history, the camp will feature nine current prospects from NBA Academies, the league’s network of elite basketball training centers around the world for top male and female prospects from outside the US.

Per NBA.com, the Basketball Without Borders initiative is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that unites young basketball players to promote the sport and encourage positive social change in the areas of education, health, and wellness. – Rappler.com