Booker's 28 points sets the NBA 3-point contest single-round record

Published 12:20 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker caught fire to defeat Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson with his record-breaking 28 points in a single round of the 3-point shooting contest on Saturday, February 17 during the NBA All-Stars weekend.

Stephen Curry and Thompson previously held the single-round record of 27 points, which were set in 2015 and 2016, respectively, under the "money-ball" format. The new format was first used in 2014 where each player will choose their "money-ball" rack and each shot made from the chosen rack would count as two points.

Booker was tied with Thompson in the first round as both scored 19 points apiece. The contest was marred with poor performances as none of the participants were able to breach the 20-point mark in the first round.

The second round defined the winners as Booker outscored Thompson's 25 points and eventually took home the trophy.

Prior to Booker, the last Suns player to win the contest was Quentin Richardson in 2005. – Rappler.com