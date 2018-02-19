Redick of Philadelphia 76ers responds to the controversy on Twitter, blaming a verbal slip for his use of the word

Published 11:18 AM, February 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Philadelphia 76ers star J.J. Redick defended himself on Sunday, February 20, after the emergence of a video in which he appeared to use a racial slur to address NBA fans in China.

In an online video compilation of NBA players sending seasonal greetings to fans celebrating Chinese New Year, Redick appears to refer to "chink" fans.

"I just want to wish all of the NBA chink fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year," the 33-year-old says.

Redick responded to the controversy on Twitter early Sunday, blaming a verbal slip for his use of the word.

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

"Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China," Redick wrote.

"Clearly I was tongue-tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I'm disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word.

"I love and respect our friends in China."

Here are some online reactions to Reddick's slip.

Am i the only one that thinks it’s funny that JJ Redick said “Chink” and the NBA just let it slide and released the video anyway? — chris lee (@soju_papi) February 18, 2018

Yoooooo what's good with this man JJ Redick?! He is wilding! He had to know this shiit would not fly pic.twitter.com/C4yNas6lcQ — UpstateApeG: thA Darkness​ Before (@G2thAdon) February 18, 2018

So sad a "slip of the tongue" has tarnished you. Obviously that word IS in your vocabulary,you just didn't mean for it to come out. Be a man, own it and do NOT make excuses. As for the Chinese offended, I humbly apologize on behalf of the American people that are also offended. — Genevieve Harrison (@Gigismiles76) February 18, 2018

Redick joined the 76ers this season, the latest stop on a career that has included previous spells with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. – Rappler.com