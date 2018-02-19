LeBron James' near-triple-double performance gives him his 3rd All-Star Game MVP award

Published 3:13 PM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James proved why he is called "The King" by taking home the Most Valuable Player award in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

James, who served as the playing-captain for Team LeBron, finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists to pace his squad to a 148-145 win over Team Stephen, which was led by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star provided clutch plays on both ends of the floor for the comeback win, earning him MVP of the game for the first time in 10 years.

James gave Team LeBron a 146-145 lead with a finger roll layup off a dish from former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving and assisted to a trailing Russell Westbrook, who scored a layup on the fastbreak, 148-145.

On the defensive end, James teamed up with Kevin Durant as they ganged up on Curry, who was forced to pass up a 3-point attempt to DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, bothered by Durant's outstretched arms, did not get off his 3-point attempt in time as the buzzer expired.

James, among the 24 players who dazzled in the annual event, has the most All-Star appearances with 14. Coming second to him is Durant, who has 9 All-Star appearances.

The 33-year-old James has now won 3 MVPs in the All-Star Game, taking the first two a decade earlier in 2006 and 2008. Next year, he has a chance of joining Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant as the only players to win 4 All-Star Game MVPs. – Rappler.com