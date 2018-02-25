In 56 games this season, Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Published 12:37 PM, February 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Minnesota's Jimmy Butler has a meniscus injury in his right knee the Timberwolves said Saturday, a day after the All-Star guard was carried off the floor in the third quarter of a loss to the Houston Rockets.

Butler underwent an MRI exam on Saturday which revealed the meniscal injury, the NBA team said in a statement.

Jimmy Butler collapsed to the floor after getting a rebound and clutched his right knee pic.twitter.com/2xAiJZ0Nfa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2018

The Timberwolves did not give any timetable for his return, saying only that further updates on his progress would be issued when more information becomes available.

Butler was rebounding a missed shot when Rockets forward Nene appeared to lean slightly on his right knee. Butler took a couple of steps after that, turning and planting his right foot then falling to the court and clutching the knee.

Two teammates helped him leave the court without putting any weight on the affected leg.

Incredible.@JimmyButler's knee injury didn't stop him from making this fan's wish to meet him come true. (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/P0ulrFDcBJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2018

Butler, Minnesota's prized off-season acquisition, has helped the Timberwolves reach 4th place in the Western Conference -- in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

In 56 games this season he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. – Rappler.com