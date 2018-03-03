Stephen Curry, who scores 28 points, tweaks his ankle in the first quarter before leaving the game in the 3rd

Published 1:02 PM, March 03, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each scored 28 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-109 on Friday despite losing Curry in the second half to an ankle injury.

Curry tallied 15 of his points in the second quarter on Friday, but left the game in the 3rd after tweaking his right ankle in the opening quarter.

Steph Curry rolls his ankle on Zaza's foot (replay view) pic.twitter.com/QpmiJkH2tg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2018

Curry had come back from the injury to score 15 points in the final seven minutes before halftime but he played just 6 minutes in the third before sitting down for the rest of the contest.

Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala made a clutch dunk late in the 4th quarter to help seal the win. With Golden State ahead by 3 points, the Hawks took possession with a chance to tie the game.

But Iguodala stripped the ball from a Hawks player then raced the length of the court for a slam dunk.

Andre Iguodala swipes it away to seal the @warriors 5th straight win!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/flPF8ZpMxd — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2018

The play solidified the Warriors' 25th road win of the season, giving them the best road record in the NBA.

Prior to the dunk, Atlanta had used a 9-0 burst to pull within two points with just 20 seconds remaining.

Curry also hit his 200th three point field goal of the season. He is the first player in league history to sink at least 200 threes in six different seasons.

Curry missed time earlier this season with a sprained right ankle. – Rappler.com