The retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar wins an Oscar for best animated short

Published 11:20 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for best animated short film for Dear Basketball during the 90th Academy Awards Monday, March 5.

Dear Basketball was a short animation film based on his retirement letter from the NBA. He shared the Oscar with Glen Keane.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bryant talked of dreams coming true in his acceptance speech: "I don't know if it's possible, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble." The website said this "was a dig at Fox News personality Laura Ingraham."

#Oscars: Kobe Bryant wins Best Documentary Short https://t.co/svJagGzhqg pic.twitter.com/Mtwj4l9zAS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

Here are some congratulatory messages Bryant received from his friends in the sports world:

Congratulations to my good friend @kobebryant for winning the Oscar for best animated short film. Well deserved! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' wins Best Animated Short Film at the #Oscars https://t.co/lJDEdLYTad — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant wins the Oscar for Best Animated Short! pic.twitter.com/J8S3E0DOdC — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) March 5, 2018

Congrats on the Oscar, Kobe Bryant. You can put it on that empty spot on your shelf where this was supposed to go. #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/FdUFZwseGL — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) March 5, 2018

– Rappler.com