Ex-teammate Walton surprised to hear Kobe rate Oscar above championships
LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton isn't ready to believe that Kobe Bryant's Oscar means more to the Lakers legend than his 5 NBA titles.
"He said that? With a straight face?" Walton said Monday when quizzed by reporters about Bryant's comments. "I didn't see it but I would imagine there was some sarcasm in there. But hey, I don't know. That's his call."
Bryant, 39, won the Academy Award for best animated short Sunday for "Dear Basketball," a collaboration with artist Glen Keane and legendary composer John Williams.
"I feel better than winning a championship," @KobeBryant says backstage with his Academy Award for "Dear Basketball" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EiaVOzlGhk— Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018
"It feels better than winning a championship, to be honest," Bryant told reporters backstage after collecting his statuette.
"As a kid, I grew up dreaming of winning a championship, but to have something like this coming out of left field... people asked, 'What do you want to do when you retire?' and I said, 'writer.'"
"And they were like, 'That's cute,'" Bryant said. "But to be here right now, to have a sense of validation -- it's crazy, man."
More reactions to Kobe's winning an Oscar.
Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol
Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018
Mark Hamill didn’t even have to say Kobe’s last name. So awesome.#DearBasketball #Oscars @HamillHimself @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/ZCsjXeRj5d— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 5, 2018
Congratulations to @GlenKeanePrd and @KobeBryant on their Academy Award win for Best Animated Short Film for DEAR BASKETBALL, a warm, loving, and impeccably-animated ode to the titular sport, which made its world premiere at Tribeca 2017. #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/WWZqpuRlqZ
Congratulations to @GlenKeanePrd and @KobeBryant on their Academy Award win for Best Animated Short Film for DEAR BASKETBALL, a warm, loving, and impeccably-animated ode to the titular sport, which made its world premiere at Tribeca 2017. #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/WWZqpuRlqZ— Tribeca (@Tribeca) March 5, 2018
If you haven’t watched it yet, here’s the link to Kobe Bryant’s Dear Basketball https://t.co/HWGm711L0q
If you haven’t watched it yet, here’s the link to Kobe Bryant’s Dear Basketball https://t.co/HWGm711L0q— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 5, 2018
Bryant was already a Los Angeles icon, but in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, his honor created some consternation from those who remembered his arrest over the suspected rape of a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado in 2003.
Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter, but insisted it was consensual. The criminal case was dropped when the accuser refused to testify, but Bryant faced a civil suit that was settled out of court with no admission of guilt from the NBA star. – Rappler.com