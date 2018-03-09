Jaylen Brown, despite his premature departure, finishes with 14 points and 5 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics punch their ticket to the playoffs

Published 4:10 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Target Center in Minnesota turned into a standstill after Celtics forward Jaylen Brown suffered a scary fall in Boston's 117-109 triumph over the Timberwolves Thursday, March 8.

Brown slammed a dunk late in the 3rd quarter but lost his grip on the rim and landed on his back, neck and head, drawing huge gasps from the players and audience.

The sophomore stayed down on the floor for a few seconds while being attended by team personnel. Fortunately, there seemed no serious injury for Brown as he stood up and walked by himself back to the locker room.

Brown, through his Twitter account, shared that he was fine.

Appreciate everybody I'm ok .. Got a headache tho good team win !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 9, 2018

Despite his premature departure, Brown finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds to help the Celtics punch their ticket to the playoffs, joining only the Toronto Raptors as the only teams in the NBA to qualify for the postseason. – Rappler.com