Thompson sustains a fractured right thumb originally diagnosed as a sprain

Published 12:58 PM, March 15, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson has suffered a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated next week after missing four games, the reigning NBA champions said Wednesday, March 14.

Thompson suffered the injury, originally diagnosed as a sprain, in Sunday's 109-103 loss at Minnesota. he will be re-evaluated next Tuesday, March 20.

The long-range sharpshooter averages 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game, shooting 48.9 percent from the court and 44.2 percent from 3-point range.

Thompson, whose only missed game this season came January 10 against the Los Angeles Clippers, is among the NBA's top five in 3-point shooting accuracy and 3-pointers made with 206.

The news comes a day after the Warriors learned they will be without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry for at least another week with a sore right ankle that has kept hime out since last Thursday, March 8.

Also set to miss Wednesday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers was forward Draymond Green with a sore right shoulder.

Thompson and Curry will miss the Lakers' contest, a Friday home game against Sacramento and a game Saturday at Phoenix. Curry will be re-evaluated before Monday's game at San Antonio.

At 51-16, the Warriors are two games behind Houston (53-14) in the fight for the best record in the NBA and the Western Conference and one game ahead of overall third-place Toronto (50-17), the Eastern Conference leader. – Rappler.com