The Los Angeles Lakers rookie made sure he would stun the crowd at Oracle Arena

Published 2:10 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Before the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their two-game winning streak, in a 117-106 loss the Golden State Warriors, on Wednesday, March 14, Lonzo Ball made sure that he would stun the crowd at Oracle Arena.

With 3 seconds left before the halftime buzzer, Ball initiated the play with an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) who drove it forward to the right wing.

Kevin Durant and Sean Livingston came up to double-team KCP, but the Laker sent an air-ball that was converted by Ball who trailed and tipped it in to tie the score at 55-all.

Don't give up on the play!



Lonzo with the buzzer beating tip-in!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/tyvIrUeyTp — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2018

The Lakers were coming off back-to-back wins as they stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-113 on Sunday, March 11, which saw point guard Isaiah Thomas go against his former team.

With the win, the Warriors recovered from their two-game losing streak against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. – Rappler.com