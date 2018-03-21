Kyle Korver's brother Kirk fell ill last week

Published 1:15 PM, March 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cleveland guard Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with his family after the death of his younger brother, the Cavaliers said Tuesday, March 20.

"We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver's brother, Kirk, passed away today," the Cavaliers said in a statement. "Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time."

Kirk Korver, 27, had fallen ill last week.

Kyle left the team on Friday, March 16 to be with him and missed Saturday's victory over the Chicago Bulls.

He returned to score 12 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 19. – Rappler.com