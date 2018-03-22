Kevin Love was the last who made the feat with 31 points and 31 rebounds for Minnesota in a 2010 victory over New York

Published 2:18 PM, March 22, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Charlotte's Dwight Howard scored 32 points and grabbed 30 rebounds – the first 30-30 performance since 2010 and only the second in 36 years – to lead the Hornets to a 111-105 triumph at Brooklyn.

Howard was the first 30-30 player since Love had 31 points and 31 rebounds for Minnesota in a 2010 victory over New York.

"Congrats to @DwightHoward the new Mr. 30/30. Hell of a night!!!" Love tweeted after Cleveland's victory.

Congrats to @DwightHoward the new Mr. 30/30. Hell of a night!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 22, 2018

The most recent 30-30 before Love was by Moses Malone in 1982.

At 32, Howard became the oldest player with a 30-30 night since Wilt Chamberlain at age 35.

The Nets squandered a 23-point in losing.

Dario Saric, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and reserve Marco Belinelli each scored 15 points to power Philadelphia over visiting Memphis 119-105.

The 76ers' 4th win in a row also featured 14 points from Joel Embiid plus 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds by Australian playmaker Ben Simmons.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points to power the San Antonio Spurs over visiting Washington 98-90, marking the 18th consecutive time Washington has lost at San Antonio – the last win coming in 1999.

The victory ensured the Spurs would extend their NBA record of consecutive winning seasons to 21.

DeAndre Jordan had 25 points and 22 rebounds to power the Los Angeles Clippers over Milwaukee 127-120 while the Bucks saw Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo exit after 17 minutes with an ankle injury.

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead New Orleans over visiting Indiana 96-92 while Paul Millsap scored 22 points to lead Denver over host Chicago 135-102.

Miami reserve Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and had a career-best 10 assists to help spark the host Heat over New York 119-98 – Rappler.com