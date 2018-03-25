Steph Curry is expected to return just in time for the NBA playoffs

Published 1:54 PM, March 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry has a grade two sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined 3 weeks, the NBA champions said Saturday, March 24.

Curry sprained his knee on Friday night in his first contest back after a 6-game absence with a sprained right ankle.

A return in 3 weeks could see him back in action around the start of the playoffs, when the Warriors will be chasing a 4th-straight appearance in the NBA Finals.

"It is kind of a strange cruel twist of fate," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's latest injury, which just adds to the woes for the beat-up Warriors.

Golden State were already without Kevin Durant, who suffered a rib-cartilage injury last week. Curry's backcourt sidekick, Klay Thompson, is rehabilitating a fractured right thumb, and Draymond Green suffered a pelvic contusion in the Warriors' loss Monday, March 19 at San Antonio.

Curry had scored 29 points when he was hurt in the 3rd quarter of the Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Steph Curry was visibly upset, and limped to the locker room after this apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/GLzsV2jtWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2018

Teammate JaVale McGee had tried to block a shot and came down hard, appearing to take Curry's leg out from under him.

Curry frowned as he hobbled to the bench with 3:09 left in the quarter. He sat and put his head down before going to the locker room.

"Getting close to postseason, you don't want to see nothing like that," teammate Nick Young said. – Rappler.com