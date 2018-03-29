Thomas was suffering from the hip injury since he was still with the Boston Celtics

Published 11:15 AM, March 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic right hip surgery on Thursday, March 29, the NBA club announced Wednesday, March 28, ending a difficult season because of the nagging injury.

No timetable for recovery is expected until after the procedure, but Thomas will become a free agent with major questions surrounding him after being sent from Boston to Cleveland to the Lakers since August.

Thomas has averaged 15.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season in 32 total appearances for the Lakers and Cleveland, which obtained him from Boston in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

The Cavaliers sent Thomas to the Lakers at the NBA trade deadline.

Thomas first suffered the hip injury last year with Boston but has been bothered by lingering issues, prompting the operation in New York.

The Lakers are expected to try and lure such free agents as LeBron James and Paul George to Los Angeles, leaving the future uncertain for Thomas in any case.

At 32-41, the Lakers rank 11th in the Western Conference and have been eliminated from playoff contention. – Rappler.com