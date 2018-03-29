Towns's 56 points eclipses the club scoring record of 52 held by Mo Williams

LOS ANGELES, USA – Karl-Anthony Towns scored a career-high 56 points on Wednesday, March 28, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 126-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and closer to an NBA playoff berth.

The Timberwolves, seeking their first postseason appearance since 2004, bounced back from a humbling 101-93 defeat by the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.

He added 15 rebounds as the Timberwolves halted a two-game skid.

With a Timberwolves record 56 points, Karl-Anthony Towns also grabbed 15 rebounds. He's the youngest player with 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O'Neal on April 20, 1994 vs the Timberwolves (O'Neal was 22 years, 45 days, Towns is 22 years, 133 days).

"I just wanted to win," Towns said. "We have to find a way to win and tonight's a start."

Towns surpassed his previous career high of 47 points, set against the New York Knicks in 2016.

He made 3 straight free-throws with 3:36 remaining after he was fouled attempting a 3-pointer.

Towns is the 10th player this season to hit the 50-point mark. James Harden has the best single-game performance of the season with 60 points in a 114-107 win over Orlando.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the 10th player to score 50 in a game this season, tying an NBA record for most players to score 50 in a single season. There were also 10 such games last season.

The win helped Minnesota maintain their hold on 8th place in the Western Conference, with 8 teams securing playoff berths. – Rappler.com