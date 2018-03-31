James scores at least 10 points for the 867th straight time in his 15-year career

Published 12:03 PM, March 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James continued his assault on the NBA record book, passing Michael Jordan for consecutive games with at least 10 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 30.

James wasted no time getting the milestone, doing it for the 867th straight time in his 15-year illustrous career when he finished off a dunk with just under 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

That gave him 11 points en route to his 27 point, 11 assist and 9 rebound performance at Quicken Loans Arena.

James was honored during a stoppage in play as the crowd of 20,500 gave him a big ovation.

The last time James didn't score at least 10 points in a game was January 5, 2007 when he had 8 points on 3-of-13 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jordan's streak lasted from March 1986 until December 2001. Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third on the double-digit streak list with 787 games. – Rappler.com